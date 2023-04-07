CAR T-Cell Therapy” Innovation:  New Hope for Thai Lymphoma Cancer Patients

The Cellular Immunotherapy Research Unit is committed to developing CAR T-cell treatment that is accessible to Thai cancer patients, starting with the establishment of a Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Center using modern cell production technology for in-house manufacturing of cellular therapy.

This centre is the first and only cell production facility in the hospital that has been certified by the Food and Drug Administration of Thailand. The centre has collaborated with Dr Supannikar Tawinwung from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, an expert in T-cell genetic modification, as well as experts from the National Blood Center and Thai FDA to develop a quality system for cell production to meet the international standards in point-of-care cellular therapy manufacturing.

The use of viral vectors for genetic modification is one of the main reasons for the high cost of commercial CAR T-cells, as the production and quality control processes for viral vectors used in humans are very complex and expensive. The group has collaborated with researchers from Nagoya University, who are experienced in nonviral genetic modification technology for CAR T-cell production, which has a lower production cost compared to viral vector-based methods. They optimized a large-scale production process for nonviral CAR T-cells and successfully manufactured nonviral CAR T-cells for Thai volunteers, finding that the production cost was 10 times lower than that of commercial CAR T-cell products. This has led to the initiation of clinical research using nonviral CAR T-cells for the treatment of lymphoma patients in Thailand.





Prof. Yoshiyuki Takahashi, MD, PhD. Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatrics Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine said that the research group has developed a method for producing CAR T-cells by gene transfer using the PiggyBac transposon, a non-viral vector, and has started a clinical trial.

This method is simpler than viral vectors and can be produced at a lower cost and is expected to have the same therapeutic effect as viral vectors. In 2018, the Faculty of Medicine, Nagoya University signed an MTA regarding support for CAR T-cell therapy using this technology with the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.

In 2023, Nagoya University also plans to start an investigator-initiated clinical trial using CAR T-cells for relapsed/refractory malignant lymphoma, which will be used in clinical trials at Hokkaido University Hospital, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Nagoya University Hospital, Kyoto University Hospital, and Kyushu University Hospital.

“The PiggyBac transposon-mediated CAR T-cell innovation poses no limits regarding the age of the patients. Patients that can receive this therapy range from 1 year old to the elderly, given that they have the qualified physical characteristics. In the future, the team plans to expand the use PiggyBac transposon-mediated CAR T-cells to other types of cancer than leukaemia and lymphoma, specifically cancerous tumours like brain tumours, neuroblastoma commonly found in children, and bone cancer,” said Prof. Yoshiyuki Takahashi regarding the CAR T-cell research plans.





Asst. Prof. Udomsak Bunworasate, M.D., Chairman, Division of Hematology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University said that the knowledge of PiggyBac transposon-mediated CAR T-cell production has helped the Faculty of Medicine save substantial costs when compared to the viral CAR T-cell therapy.

Treating patients with CAR T-cell therapy involves complex steps, including screening suitable patients, collecting their white blood cells, producing CAR T-cells from their white blood cells, administering immunosuppressive drugs before giving the cells, giving CAR T-cells to the patient, and monitoring the efficacy and side effects after cell administration.

Chulalongkorn University has organized an interdisciplinary team consisting of experts in CAR T-cell production and quality control, blood bank specialists, haematologists, and specialists in infectious diseases, neurology, and critical care medicine to support the treatment and research of CAR T-cell therapy in Thai patients to ensure safety and maximum benefits from this technology.

They have begun a phase 1 clinical trial to study the safety and preliminary efficacy of CAR-T-cell therapy in patients aged 18-60 with B-cell lymphoma who do not respond to standard treatment. The project started in late 2020, marking the first time in Thailand that lymphoma patients could access CAR T-cell therapy.

To date, five patients have been treated under the clinical trial, all of whom have no other treatment options. After receiving CAR T-cells, They detected an increase in the number of CAR T-cells in all patients. All patients showed a satisfactory initial response with manageable side effects, similar to commercial CAR T-cell products. One of the patients with a large 10-centimetre lymphoma in the abdomen that was unresponsive to any treatments had her disease controlled 1 month after CAR T-cell infusion and exceptionally remained disease-free for one year.

Currently, They continue enrolling the patient in a clinical trial with the hope of completing treatment in all 12 patients this year to evaluate the safety and efficacy of nonviral CAR T-cell therapy in Thai lymphoma patients. The team aims to offer not-for-profit CAR T-cell therapy services produced using in-house cell manufacturing to increase treatment accessibility for Thai lymphoma patients. This will be done under the collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and Nagoya University.

Koramit concluded that the academic collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and Nagoya University in the development of nonviral CAR T-cell therapy has led to success in developing an in-house cell production facility, developing a team of experts in manufacturing, and conducting CAR T-cell treatment in Thailand. This has resulted in the successful treatment of Thai patients with lymphoma through clinical trials.