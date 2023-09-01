Partnership of Kasikornthai Foundation and Khon Kaen University for medicinal plant development
Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chairperson of Kasikornthai Foundation and Associate Professor Charnchai Panthongviriyakul, M.D., President of Khon Kaen University signed a memorandum of academic and research agreement for restoration of the pristine Nan headwater forests.
The Project focuses on the development of pharmaceutical innovations and health improvement products with high quality, efficacy and safety from medicinal plants.
The participating units include the Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Research Institute for Human High Performance and Health Promotion, and Academic Clinical Research Office, Khon Kaen University, which are key departments in the chain of pharmaceutical development from medicinal plants, with the aim of achieving trust and acceptance per the related global standards.
In support of the Nan Sandbox project, this cooperation has been initiated to upgrade the value of medicinal plants and to generate income for farmers, in parallel with the rehabilitation of the Nan headwater forest, which is the most abundant headwater forest in Thailand.
The signing took place recently, with the following witnesses: Dr. Adit Laixuthai, Director and Manager of Kasikornthai Foundation; Anan Lapsuksatit, Chairman of K Agro-Innovate Institute; Associate Professor Apichat Jiravuttipong, M.D., Dean of Faculty of Medicine; Assistant Professor Dr. Narin Chansri, Dean of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Professor Jintanaporn Wattanathorn, Ph.D., Director of Research Institute for Human High Performance and Health Promotion; and Professor Kwanchanok Yimtae, M.D., Director of Academic Clinical Research Office.