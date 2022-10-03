China-Thailand railway has Thais dreaming of Asian connectivity

Twenty-four-year-old Nantapong Nuchanet is looking forward to driving a high-speed train in his home country of Thailand. As construction of the China-Thailand railway continues apace, he is getting closer to his dream job.

Nantapong currently works as a translator on the first-phase of the China-Thailand railway that will link Bangkok with Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand. “I've achieved a small goal of mine by doing a job related to the high-speed railway," he said.

Nantapong considers himself a lucky man – he learned Chinese after becoming interested in the culture and technology, which won him a chance to study in China.

In 2016, Nantapong took an exam at the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute and won a three-year scholarship at Tianjin Railway Technical and Vocational College in Tianjin, where he chose to learn high-speed train operation and maintenance. After graduating in 2019, he got a job at the China-Thailand railway project.

"When I studied in China, I used to take the Beijing-Tianjin high-speed train. It ran really fast and steady. I hope … I can drive such a train after the China-Thailand railway starts operating," he said.

Nantapong wants to take the train from Thailand to Tianjin and to the tourist city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The China-Thailand railway, an important part of the trans-Asian railway network, will be Thailand's first standard-gauge high-speed railway.