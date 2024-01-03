Passengers on Laos-China Railway nearly doubled in 2023
Passengers travelling between destinations within Laos and between Laos and China on the Laos-China
Railways up to December 2023 increased by nearly 91% compared to the figures for the same period in 2022.
Last year, more than 100,000 passengers from 72 countries used the Laos-China Railway to cross the borders of Laos and China, according to information from the Kunming branch of the China Railway Company Group.
To accommodate the increasing number of passengers, the Laos-China Railway launched an international train in April 2023 that runs from Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, to Vientiane.
The train leaving Kunming station early in the morning arrives in Vientiane in the evening on the same day.
From July 2023, the Laos-China Railway improved its train schedule and increased the efficiency of checkpoints. Since it began its operations, the railway has become the main form of transportation not only for passengers but also for goods.
Last year, millions of tonnes of goods were transported Laos-China Railway transported millions of tonnes of goodsed by the Laos-China Railway.
Most of this freight went from Laos to China, while Thailand shipped fruits to China through Laos and imported a large number of goods from China by rail.
Some of the products imported from China were further shipped to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.
Thailand is shipping increasing amounts of freight, mainly agricultural produce, to China by rail.
The time taken to ship goods by rail between these two countries is three days, much faster than transporting them by road, which took about three weeks.
Thailand is keen to use the Laos-China Railway to ship more agricultural produce, especially orchids, rubber, cassava, palm oil, and fishery and livestock products, to China.
Thai fruit shipped by rail can reach Chongqing in one to two days.
Business operators in Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar now use the railway to ship goods to and from China and beyond.
The Laos-China Railway runs from the Lao-Chinese border at Mohan-Boten southwards to Vientiane.
It is the first external rail route from Laos to connect to China’s rail network and forms part of the larger Kunming-Singapore rail link, which will eventually pass through Laos, Thailand and Malaysia.