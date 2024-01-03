Passengers on Laos-China Railway nearly doubled in 2023

Railways up to December 2023 increased by nearly 91% compared to the figures for the same period in 2022.

Last year, more than 100,000 passengers from 72 countries used the Laos-China Railway to cross the borders of Laos and China, according to information from the Kunming branch of the China Railway Company Group.

To accommodate the increasing number of passengers, the Laos-China Railway launched an international train in April 2023 that runs from Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, to Vientiane.

The train leaving Kunming station early in the morning arrives in Vientiane in the evening on the same day.

From July 2023, the Laos-China Railway improved its train schedule and increased the efficiency of checkpoints. Since it began its operations, the railway has become the main form of transportation not only for passengers but also for goods.