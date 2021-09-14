Wednesday, September 15, 2021

program

Thai-made ‘Clamp It’ toy gains traction overseas

Thai brand “Clamp It” has come up with innovative toys that don’t just pique children’s curiosity but are also environmentally friendly. Though the brand was launched in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, finding foreign buyers was not too difficult thanks to channels provided by the Department of International Trade Promotion.

An interview with Somruethai Lerttevasiri, co-founder of “Clamp It” Connecting Imagina-tion, a toy that links the growth of imagination.

“Every parent wants their child to grow up intelligently with good IQ, and happily with a well-balanced EQ.”

This is our motto behind a new concept of making toys for children. We experimented and researched for some time before we finally arrived at our finished toy.

We use the ‘clamp’ assembly method to match grooves and ridges, and then lock the structure by clamping without using glue or screws in the assembling process. The toy is easy to assemble, removable, stackable and can be changed into various shapes. Most importantly, we use a painted board surface so the children can use dust-free chalk to draw and erase.

"Clamp It’s safety is equivalent to European standards and the manufacturing process is eco-friendly. Our toy has been recognised with awards both domestically and interna-tionally. It is our intention to produce a good-quality toy for children and to help gain a high reputation for Thai products.

"Our business started during the Covid-19 pandemic, but that was not an obstacle. We were supported by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) in seeking marketing opportunities. The DITP’s online business matching system has enabled us to pair with international business partners in Korea, Vietnam, India and the UK. Our busi-ness has shifted from local to global and we have the DITP to thank for this," said Som-ruethai.

 

Published : September 14, 2021

