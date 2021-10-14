Mont Nomsod Retro Bread and Milk EP.4

Steamed bread with coconut pandan custard and Toast with sugar&butter has been eaten for decades in Thailand, beginning in the '60s These days it's considered a "retro" bread.
Stroll the streets of Bangkok and toast vendors can be found on countless corners but the most popular one is Mont Nomsod at Sao Ching Cha area.
Published : October 14, 2021
