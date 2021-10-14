Thu, October 14, 2021

program

Mont Nomsod Retro Bread and Milk EP.4

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Mont Nomsod Retro Bread and Milk EP...

Mont Nomsod at Sao Ching Cha area.

Steamed bread with coconut pandan custard and Toast with sugar&butter has been eaten for decades in Thailand, beginning in the '60s These days it's considered a "retro" bread.

Stroll the streets of Bangkok and toast vendors can be found on countless corners but the most popular one is Mont Nomsod at Sao Ching Cha area.

Related News

Published : October 14, 2021

Related News

Kind couple springs dog loose

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Fearless woman nabs gecko

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand, Ready to reopen

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Highway project development in Pakistan

Published : Oct 13, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.