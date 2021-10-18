Tue, October 19, 2021

Life in the slow lane

The scene was captured in Chonburi last month and has gone viral ever since.

This video clip serves as a reminder that every life is worth saving. The driver of a track inspection vehicle slowed down to let a flock of geese make their way to where they were going. The geese survived because the smaller vehicle is easier to control than large trains. The scene was captured in Chonburi last month and has gone viral ever since.

Published : October 18, 2021

Nation Thailnad
