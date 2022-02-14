Tue, February 22, 2022

program

LGBTQ couples register marriages on Valentine’s Day

Although the marriages have no legal validity, some couples came forward to register theirs in a symbolic demand for equality for same-sex couples.

In a path-breaking move, several Bangkok districts registered LGBTQ couples’ marriages on Valentine’s Day.

Although the marriages have no legal validity, some couples came forward to register theirs in a symbolic demand for equality for same-sex couples, like the registration of marriages of the opposite sexes.

Published : February 14, 2022

Nation Thailand
