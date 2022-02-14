LGBTQ couples register marriages on Valentine’s Day

In a path-breaking move, several Bangkok districts registered LGBTQ couples’ marriages on Valentine’s Day.
Although the marriages have no legal validity, some couples came forward to register theirs in a symbolic demand for equality for same-sex couples, like the registration of marriages of the opposite sexes.
