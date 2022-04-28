Experts outline ways to root "cannabis" in Thailand's economy

Experts from the public and private sector gather at the 'Cannabis Wealth Forum' to discuss the economic prospects for Thailand’s cannabis industry and the possibilities of the country becoming a health and wellness hub.

World Medical Alliance Contact:

https://www.worldmedicalalliance.com/

www.miraclecannabisland.com

GTG Contact:

https://www.gtg.co.th/

Cannabiz Way Contact:

https://www.facebook.com/CannabizWay/

Latest Update on Cannabis:

https://mnfda.fda.moph.go.th/narcotic/?page_id=112