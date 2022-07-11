Liverpool CEO thanks Thai fans

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan is excited about "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022” on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. It is the third time in 10 years that the Reds are coming to Thailand, he said, thanking Thai fans for their love and support.
Liverpool will play Premier League rivals Manchester United for the first time in Asia, in the specially organised event.
