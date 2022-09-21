background-defaultbackground-default
Multi-decade high inflation and rising cost of living in Türkiye are burdening pet owners and animal shelters at a time when everything, including essentials for the furry companions, is increasingly expensive amid a sharp decline in the households' purchasing power.

