"ORIGIN" Joins Forces With "TOKYU LAND ASIA" in "One Phayathai" Mixed-Use Project

Mr. Masaoki Kanematsu, Managing Director of Tokyu Land Asia Pte Ltd, as of the execution of the joint venture, says that the joint venture in One Phayathai is its first-ever investment in Thailand after it has searched for the right partner in Thailand for years. The company is pleased to have Origin Property as its partner as it is well-known for its reliability and has a good reputation in the industry. This joint venture will also initiate the knowledge sharing between both companies and further explore more potential collaboration opportunities in other areas, for example, logistics, renewable energy and other prospective businesses in Thailand.

One Phayathai is a mixed-use project which has a 31-floor building next to a luxury condominium, Park Origin Phayathai, in the center of Bangkok. This project is developed under the "ONE STEP JOURNEY" concept, gathering all lifestyles at one place. This is the first project in Thailand that will have two world-class hotel brands within the same building. One is boutique brand Hotel Indigo with 210 rooms and the other is trusted essential brand Holiday Inn Express with 202 rooms. Under the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of brands, the hotels will offer differentiated hotel experiences for both leisure and business travelers.

In addition, the building offers a commercial space of 2,200 square meters for shops and offices. The space utilization covers 26,880 square meters. The project's location is 200 meters from the Phayathai interchange station of BTS Green Line and Airport Link to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport. It is scheduled to start the construction in Q3/2021 and expected to complete it by Q4/2023. By then, the COVID-19 situation is expected to be under control.

One Phayathai pays attention to a design that must be friendly to both the environment and local communities nearby. Therefore, it will provide a green area in front and make a vertical green façade to reduce the heat from outside the building. The fenestrations will be large enough to let natural light come inside the building in order to avoid unnecessary heat and save energy consumption. It also considers an automatic car parking system to reduce the pollution emission in car parking lots on the ground. Additionally, it will use only energy-saving, environmentally-friendly and low albedo construction materials for the sake of communities around the project.