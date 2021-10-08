5 Future Scenarios for Bangkok in the Next 30 Years from FutureTales Lab by MQDC

Decentralised Resilience



Adapting to climate change includes co-creating residential areas with communities. Transport in Bangkok and its surroundings cities adjusts to rising water levels. Taking care of people in the city and its surroundings is a priority.

Drought and flooding are set to be the main challenges, affecting transport and the food system. Adaption and relocation will fuel inequality. Older areas affected by issues such as rising sea levels will contrast with newly developed neighborhoods. Poorer people will have to evacuate to abandoned buildings or move further out of the city. Informal innovations in the city may include floating houses or housing pods. Abandoned buildings may be used for vertical farms.



Based on this scenario, Thailand should focus on solving the problems of drought and flooding in Bangkok and its surroundings. This will lead to the development of mixed-use industrial areas and new lifestyles by 2030. Thailand will thereby have a city that copes with various natural disasters and manages these problems well by 2050.



Accelerated Generations



Education and skill development are greatly improved in Bangkok and its surroundings to bring older adults back into the labor market. The community is involved in helping design the city to meet the needs of urban development and take care of the environment.

To meet the needs of older adults and bring them back into society Thailand must apply the proper economic concepts. Implementing values that focus on family and environmental balance by 2030, Thailand will achieve leadership in startups by 2050. People of all ages will be integrated into the workforce, where the knowledge and expertise of older adults will combine with the new concepts of younger generations.



Transforming Lifestyles



Tourism will grow as environmental protection helps drives ecotourism and health tourism. Developing the skills of people in the tourism industry will also be important. The tourism industry’s outlook will be altered by the pandemic. Rather than looking at tourist numbers, the industry will focus on visitors who stay a long time, drawn by physical and mental well-being. Access to good quality of life and healthcare encourages people to slow down and value well-being and the environment.



Under this scenario, Thailand should focus on skills development to devise a strategy for the city and its surroundings to be a green megacity by 2030 that restores physical and mental health. Developing skills will attract workers from all over the world to a city that promotes well-being, including learning, which is the main goal for 2050.



“FutureTales Lab by MQDC has analyzed and studied each scenario from various angles for the next 30 years. For policymakers and communities we can provide recommendations for urban development, enabling everyone to prepare for achieving a desired future together,” said Dr. Sumanasrethakul.



Reference: Future of Urbanization Scenarios research.