Foreigners bought fewer units in 2021, but spent more, survey finds

According to the survey, a total of 8,198 units were sold to foreigners in 2021, marking a 1.1 per cent drop from 8,287 units sold the year earlier. However, the value of the units bought by foreigners rose 5 per cent year on year to 39.61 billion baht and the size of the units also rose 4.1 per cent to a total of 355,315 square metres.

The survey also found that foreign buyers mostly bought units with a price tag of 3 million baht or less (4,046 units), followed by 1,858 in the 3 million to 5 million baht price range, 1,219 units in the 5 million to 7 million baht range, and 510 units in 7 million to 10 million range. Foreign buyers also purchased 565 units worth more than 10 million baht in 2021.