Land prices around five rail projects see substantial increase in first quarter

1. The SRT Light Red Line (Taling Chan-Sala Ya). The project will be constructed in the future. The land price grew by 8.5 per cent year over year. The price increased substantially in both Thawi Watthana and Taling Chan districts.

2. The MRT Pink Line (Khae Rai-Minburi). The line is 90 per cent complete. The price of land in this area grew by 8.2 per cent year-on-year. The price increased heavily in Lak Si and Khan Na Yao.

3. The MRT Purple Line (Bang Yai-Tao Poon). The line was opened in August 2016. The land price grew by 6.7 per cent year over year. The price increased a good deal in Mueang Nonthaburi and Bang Bua Thong.

4. The MRT Blue Line (Bang Khae-Phutthamonthon Soi 4). The project will be constructed in the future. The land price grew by 6.3 per cent year over year. The price increased heavily in Nong Khaem and Bang Khae.