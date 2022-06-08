Super-premium property market in strong health – Six Senses Residences The Forestias snapped up with 78% sold

Mr. Ouiyamaphun said, “These are among the finest and highest specced homes in Thailand, and are backed by MQDC’s 30-year warranty. They come with the extraordinary services and privileges expected from Six Senses, including bespoke concierge services, a Clubhouse, and the assurance of exceptional care in the running of a community centred on wellness, hospitality, and sustainability.”

He said Foster and Partners and DT Designs are the design and architectural consultants, and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas are the interior and overall project consultants. “They have helped ensure that the homes are nestled in greenery, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living, with onsens and pools, and views of the lagoon, and benefitting from the natural ventilation through the flow of breezes throughout the spaces.”

The first homes are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The Forestias will also be the location for a new Six Senses hotel with around 85 rooms, scheduled to open in the first half of 2024.

Six Senses residence owners will have privileged access to the new hotel’s facilities and its extensive list of services that range from housekeeping and baby-sitting, to butler services, as well as additional benefits on services, rooms, food and beverage, and the spa.

He added that The Forestias’ other luxury residential component – Mulberry Grove branded homes – have also seen strong sales of Bht 3,720 million as at May 2022.

“The Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences are specifically intended for multi-generational families who wish to live close together in multiple detached homes that are conveniently connected. There are 37 homes of three different sizes with four to six bedrooms and with functional areas that range from around 1,000 square metres to 1,700 square metres,” Mr. Ouiyamaphun said.

The Forestias is a 398-rai community located in the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor. It includes large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality.

