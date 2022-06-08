Super-premium property market in strong health – Six Senses Residences The Forestias snapped up with 78% sold

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the high demand for ultra-luxury homes that emphasize close-to-nature living and a ‘no-compromise’ approach to design and build quality. The Six Senses brand promise and concept, combined with an exceptional location at The Forestias, has been a winning proposition.”
Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director – The Forestias, MQDC
Bangkok (June 7, 2022) – MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation), one of Thailand’s leading property developers announced today that the first Six Senses residences in Thailand, located at The Forestias on Bangna Trad kilometre 7, has registered total sales of Bht 4,700 million on 21 of its 27 homes, as of May 31, 2022.
Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director – The Forestias, MQDC, said, “The speed at which homeowners made their decisions has shown there is strong demand for ultra-luxury homes in Bangkok that emphasize close-to-nature living and a ‘no-compromise’ approach to design and build quality. In just the first 30 days after launch, 16 residences were sold, with a further five residences now also sold.”
Six Senses Residences The Forestias range in size from around 790 square metres to up to almost 1,500 square metres in floor space, comprising of 27 detached homes set in their own gardens and around a private lagoon. The homes are available in three sizes ranging from three to five bedrooms, with prices starting from around Bht 180 million to over Bht 360 million.
Mr. Ouiyamaphun said, “These are among the finest and highest specced homes in Thailand, and are backed by MQDC’s 30-year warranty. They come with the extraordinary services and privileges expected from Six Senses, including bespoke concierge services, a Clubhouse, and the assurance of exceptional care in the running of a community centred on wellness, hospitality, and sustainability.”
He said Foster and Partners and DT Designs are the design and architectural consultants, and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas are the interior and overall project consultants. “They have helped ensure that the homes are nestled in greenery, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living, with onsens and pools, and views of the lagoon, and benefitting from the natural ventilation through the flow of breezes throughout the spaces.”
The first homes are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
The Forestias will also be the location for a new Six Senses hotel with around 85 rooms, scheduled to open in the first half of 2024.
Six Senses residence owners will have privileged access to the new hotel’s facilities and its extensive list of services that range from housekeeping and baby-sitting, to butler services, as well as additional benefits on services, rooms, food and beverage, and the spa.
He added that The Forestias’ other luxury residential component – Mulberry Grove branded homes – have also seen strong sales of Bht 3,720 million as at May 2022.
“The Mulberry Grove Villas cluster-home residences are specifically intended for multi-generational families who wish to live close together in multiple detached homes that are conveniently connected. There are 37 homes of three different sizes with four to six bedrooms and with functional areas that range from around 1,000 square metres to 1,700 square metres,” Mr. Ouiyamaphun said.
The Forestias is a 398-rai community located in the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor. It includes large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality.
