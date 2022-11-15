Free Thai massage for all media members at Apec 2022

In a bid to promote Thai traditional massage as soft power, the Labour Ministry has for spa services to be offered to Thai and foreign journalists covering the Apec Summit.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said Apec 2022, being held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre all this week, provides a perfect showcase for Thailand’s soft power.
He said traditional Thai massage is well-known and can be used as a soft power to promote Thailand overseas.
Boonchob Suttamanaswong, Labour Ministry’s permanent secretary, said members not only is the service completely free, it is also part of a public relations campaign to educate non-Thai massage practitioners about Thailand’s traditional therapy.
Members of Thai and foreign press can get a neck and shoulder massage, or a hot stone treatment and also try out healthy herbal beverages. Also on offer is an introduction to herbal products used in spas
Every day, some 50 masseurs will be serving visitors from 9am to 7pm at the media reception area at QSNCC.