THURSDAY, December 08, 2022
Joint statement unlikely at end of Apec 2022, says ministry

FRIDAY, November 18, 2022

The Foreign Ministry believes Apec 2022 may be wrapped up with a statement from Thailand as chair of the meeting instead of a joint statement from all member countries.

This idea was aired by Natapanu Nopakun, the Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman, at the daily media briefing on Friday.

He said a joint statement may or may not be issued because the Apec leaders did not just discuss economic matters.

However, he said, the most important thing is for each Apec country to take concrete action after the summit.

APECAPEC summitThailandBreaking News
