Apec 2022: Showcase for shimmering beauty of Thai silk
Apec leaders and their spouses were charmed by the beauty of Thai silk as they dined at the gala dinner hosted on Thursday evening at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.
The dresses, showcased in the “Thai Silk through the Eyes of Apec” show, had been designed by 21 designers from member countries and were so stunning that French President Emmanuel Macron commented they should be shown off at the Paris Fashion Week.
Members of the media were given a chance to admire the creations again on Friday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.