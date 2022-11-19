3 takeaways from Xi’s Apec speech – and a warning for Thailand

Panitan said the speech was also directed at the Chinese audience back home, aimed at boosting nationalism by demonstrating China’s success on the global stage.

Xi’s administration has been facing unusual levels of criticism in China for its strict zero-Covid policy at a time when other countries are returning to social and economic normality.

Panitan said China has always prioritised the Asia-Pacific region, but in recent years the United States had pushed to be a part of this prosperous region, causing tensions between the two superpowers.

"China wants peace in the region so it can achieve its goals without having to deal with risks or conflicts.”

However, the US wanted a more intensive rules-based order that protected the sovereignty of Taiwan, which China claims, Panitan said.

Amid growing regional tension, Thailand and its Asean allies must beware of siding with either superpower and losing advantages.

Asean centrality has been threatened in recent years by crises over the Rohingya and now the military takeover in Myanmar, which have generated deep divisions in the regional bloc.

Panitan urged Thailand and Asean to rebalance by deliberating deeply on each important issue before moving forward.

The 2022 Apec Summit has drawn global attention to the region amid geopolitical tensions, climate change, and looming recession – adding urgency to member-countries’ efforts to work together to find solutions.