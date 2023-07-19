MG4 Electric makes a splash
With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, the new MG4 Electric is making its presence felt on Thai roads. And with over 135 charging stations across the country and a driving range of up to 425 kilometers on a full battery charge, this electric vehicle can be taken on a road trip without any worries.
The electric vehicle (EV) craze is exploding all over the world and Thailand is no exception. EVs are super cool, running on clean energy and sticking it to those nasty fossil fuel emissions.
This bad boy of a car is a mid-size crossover with plenty of space and all the gizmos EV enthusiasts could want. MG has gone all out on safety features, decking this ride with futuristic passive and active safety systems that cover every inch, from the dazzling front lights to the sleek rear ones. The amazing exterior and interior design screams, "Welcome to the future!” and the new MG4 Electric promises to take you on a mind-blowing electric adventure, so buckle up and prepare to be blown away!
The MG 4 Electric is a true electric vehicle that’s born to be wild. It features a newly designed chassis and battery platform called Nebula Pure Electric that’s installed as a single unit, has a low centre of gravity, and is lightweight. With its compact dimensions of only 5.3 meters, combined with the power from a 51 kWh electric motor, it delivers a up to 170 horsepower and peak torque of 250 Newton-meters. This means it can respond to immediate acceleration or provide continuous driving pleasure at every level.
The MG 4 Electric offers pre-set driving modes that can be adjusted to adapt to various driving conditions: Eco, Normal, and Sport and even Snow, though there’s not much chance of that in Thailand. There’s also a Custom mode that allows drivers to customise acceleration, steering weight and brake response according to their preferences. So whether you’re cruising along the highway or fighting traffic on city streets, the MG 4 Electric promises to provide an exhilarating ride that you won’t forget!
Currently, MG is showcasing the strength of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure through a campaign called “Recharge Clean Energy for You, How Much Do You Charge? MG Gives Back". This campaign offers exclusive benefits to all MG customers, regardless of the model they own, who utilize the charging services at MG Super Charge stations. The promotion is valid around the clock until July 31.
The cashback amount provided by MG is equal to the total cost of charging. The cashback will be returned to customers through the MG Wallet within seven business days from the date of service. Customers can enjoy this promotion at any of the 153 MG Super Charge stations nationwide.
MG is not just about cutting-edge technology - it’s also about expanding the popularity of electric vehicles by making charging stations more accessible throughout the country. With over 135 charging stations nationwide and an average distance of only 150 kilometers between each station, you can take your New MG4 Electric on a road trip without any worries! And with a driving range of up to 425 kilometers on a full battery charge, you can explore every corner of the country without ever having to stop for gas. So what are you waiting for? Get behind the wheel of the New MG4 Electric and start your adventure today!