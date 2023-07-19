MG4 Electric makes a splash

The electric vehicle (EV) craze is exploding all over the world and Thailand is no exception. EVs are super cool, running on clean energy and sticking it to those nasty fossil fuel emissions.

This bad boy of a car is a mid-size crossover with plenty of space and all the gizmos EV enthusiasts could want. MG has gone all out on safety features, decking this ride with futuristic passive and active safety systems that cover every inch, from the dazzling front lights to the sleek rear ones. The amazing exterior and interior design screams, "Welcome to the future!” and the new MG4 Electric promises to take you on a mind-blowing electric adventure, so buckle up and prepare to be blown away!

The MG 4 Electric is a true electric vehicle that’s born to be wild. It features a newly designed chassis and battery platform called Nebula Pure Electric that’s installed as a single unit, has a low centre of gravity, and is lightweight. With its compact dimensions of only 5.3 meters, combined with the power from a 51 kWh electric motor, it delivers a up to 170 horsepower and peak torque of 250 Newton-meters. This means it can respond to immediate acceleration or provide continuous driving pleasure at every level.