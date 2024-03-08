PTT to introduce new two EV brands to Thailand through new companies

PTT president and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon noted that Arun Plus has been approved to establish Ze Mobility Plus Ltd as an authorised dealer of the ZEEKR electric vehicles, while X Mobility (Thailand) Ltd will be the authorised distributor of XPENG EVs.

With registered capital of 10 million baht each, the two new companies will serve the group in introducing new EV brands to the Thai market under PTT’s “future energy business plan”, he said.

Registration of the new companies was completed on March 6.

Both are brands originating in China. ZEEKR was founded in 2021 and is a premium brand of Geely Automobile Holdings. The first XPENG model was launched in 2018 by Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co.

A news source said that both ZEEKR and XPENG autos are expected to be launched at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024, to be held from March 25 to April 7 at IMPACT exhibition centre in Nonthaburi.