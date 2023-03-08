T&B Media seeks more investment as metaverse launch nears

Athid Nanthawaroon, executive director of T&B subsidiary Translucia, said the metaverse platform was being developed to meet the needs of both business and the public.

The platform will allow developers, investors, and businesses to create products and services, and give its users access to them.

Athid said the platform would have economic, social, and wellness uses and offer “sustainability and goodness”, adding: "The platform is designed to be accessible to users of all ages, social classes, and occupations."

The main challenge is creating a collaborative learning community between businesses and consumers so they can share virtual experiences in real life, he said.

Athid said at least 10 billion baht would be invested in the first phase of the project to build core infrastructure and develop content.

"We believe that by 2030, we will be able to create at least 1 trillion baht in business value for the metaverse industry," he said.

Translucia Chief Business Development Officer Phantabat Santimakorn said entertainment remains the significant driver for its future business.

"Translucia is a key for transforming existing content into new Web 3.0-based platforms," he said.

The main goal of the project is to create experiences that connect different business sectors – such as e-commerce and real estate – to show how the metaverse can enhance them.

Phantabat said a virtual being would be an important thing in the future as more and more people access the virtual world.

People are interested in trying out new experiences and businesses want consumer feedback to develop new products and services, he added.

"Having a platform that enables businesses to interact with customers directly will create a good experience for both businesses and consumers," he explained.

