Translucia and Australia’s Two Bulls to launch Metaverse R&D Centre in Melbourne

Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Translucia, said the cooperation with Two Bulls, a leading specialist in gamification design, innovative education and entertainment technology in Australia, will help develop this hub to become one of the world’s largest metaverse research centres.

He added that establishing such a research hub, which is one of the world’s few specialised research centres, is another milestone in T&B’s metaverse project.

“Translucia is delighted to found the Metaverse R&D Centre to develop the Translucia metaverse and gather the world’s top experts in metaverse development," he said.

"The experience and expertise of our partners are vital to bringing dreams to life. We want Translucia to be more than a virtual world that everyone knows."

He added that Translucia metaverse will be a world of happiness and smiles, where everyone can live, work, and enjoy business, socialising, and entertainment in new ways, moving seamlessly between the real and virtual realms.