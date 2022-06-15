Translucia and Australia’s Two Bulls to launch Metaverse R&D Centre in Melbourne

The company is moving ahead with the Translucia metaverse with vision and philosophy to ensure that it will share happiness with visitors around the world and create economic opportunity.
The initial results of this long-term development is expected to come in the latter part of this year.
Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, founder and CEO of T&B Media Global and Translucia, said the cooperation with Two Bulls, a leading specialist in gamification design, innovative education and entertainment technology in Australia, will help develop this hub to become one of the world’s largest metaverse research centres.
He added that establishing such a research hub, which is one of the world’s few specialised research centres, is another milestone in T&B’s metaverse project.
“Translucia is delighted to found the Metaverse R&D Centre to develop the Translucia metaverse and gather the world’s top experts in metaverse development," he said.
"The experience and expertise of our partners are vital to bringing dreams to life. We want Translucia to be more than a virtual world that everyone knows."
He added that Translucia metaverse will be a world of happiness and smiles, where everyone can live, work, and enjoy business, socialising, and entertainment in new ways, moving seamlessly between the real and virtual realms.
James Kane, CEO of Two Bulls, said the Metaverse R&D Centre is a unique Thai-Australian collaboration for a new type of pioneering metaverse initiative.
“Working with Translucia has created many opportunities," he said. “I think the Metaverse R&D Centre will be a great way to attract metaverse visionaries, helping Translucia fulfill its incredible vision and benefiting the world, introducing people to the concepts of the Translucia metaverse with its fresh perspective, unlike any other metaverse we have seen.”
Translucia partnered with leading specialist companies in March. Two Bulls is a key partner that will play a vital role in developing and managing the Metaverse R&D Centre, gathering data and studying metaverse user behaviour to delight visitors.
Pellar Technology is another core partner, bringing blockchain technology to support cryptocurrencies, digital assets and entire economy activities in Translucia and the real world.
The establishment of the research centre was welcomed by government organisations in Thailand and Australia.
The Australian government has described Translucia R&D cooperation as a great opportunity for business ties between the two countries to grow through jointly developing cutting-edge metaverse technology for sustainability and well-being.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency said the agency is ready to support and encourage startups, developers, and entrepreneurs in Thailand to help develop applications and services for Translucia.
By : THE NATION
