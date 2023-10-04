How two sisters turned their passion into a mission to save Thailand’s coral reefs

Plengrhambhai and Pynbhairoh Snidvongs Kruesopon noticed the degrading state of coral reefs during one of their diving missions and on surfacing decided to launch the initiative.

Their aim was to foster a deeper understanding of coral reefs among the younger generation – from elementary school students to high school seniors.

It was 2019 and Plengrhambhai was in the 10th grade at International School Bangkok (ISB) at that time.

Plengrhambhai is now a sophomore at Standford University in California, while her younger sister Pynbhairoh will be graduating from ISB this year.

Their initiative gives young people a chance to participate in diverse restoration activities, such as building structures and nurseries to cleaning glass bottles for artificial reefs.

Plengrhambhai said she wanted to give people an immersive educational experience, so they can come up with eco-friendly solutions and spread the word among their families and friends.

“Taking them on these immersive trips allows them to see the changes that they can make first-hand and realise that they can make a true difference,” Plengrhambhai explained.