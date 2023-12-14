Top Thai firms unveil their climate-saving innovations at Sustainability Forum
Five leading Thai corporations have offered a glimpse of a greener future, showcasing their groundbreaking initiatives at the “Sustainability Forum 2024” in Bangkok on Thursday.
The two-day forum is being hosted by Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij newspaper at BITEC Bangna.
Leading public and private organisations unveiled innovations designed to drive Thailand towards its sustainability goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
1. PTT Global Chemical: Sustainability through partnership
Leading the charge was PTT Global Chemical Plc (GC), Southeast Asia’s largest petrochemical player.
Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO and managing director, emphasised GC's dedication to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles. Their roadmap includes:
– Clean energy transition: Developing products that facilitate the shift to renewable energy sources.
– Net zero by 2050: Implementing a two-pronged approach: reducing carbon emissions by 50% (20% from product portfolio, 80% from carbon capture storage) through a five-year and 10-year investment plan.
– Partnership power: Fostering strong partnerships with diverse stakeholders to amplify the impact across all aspects of their operations.
“The key to sustainability is building and strengthening partnerships with all parties, including business partners, community, society, educational institutions, and the government,” said Kongkrapan. “GC is a large organisation, and this must be reflected in our partnership network to ensure a positive impact across all aspects of our operations.”
2. BIG: Fuelling the future with hydrogen
Formerly known as Bangkok Industrial Gas, BIG is tapping the potential of hydrogen as a clean alternative fuel. Leveraging its expertise and strategic partnerships with the PTT Group and Toyota, BIG has:
– Established Southeast Asia's first hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles in Chonburi.
– Implemented carbon capture storage technology, contributing to a 25% reduction in emissions.
– Advocated for hydrogen adoption in motor vehicles, aircraft, and energy-intensive industries.
BIG’s managing director Piyabut Charuphen said the company is leveraging the expertise of its parent company, Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen producer.
3. WHA Corporation: New business models to meet sustainability demand
Real estate and industrial estate leader WHA Corp said it has embraced sustainability as a catalyst for growth and customer attraction. Their "WHA: We shape the future" campaign focuses on four key areas:
– Green logistics initiative: Optimising logistics operations for reduced environmental impact.
– WHAbit: A mobile app promoting holistic health monitoring within industrial estates.
– WHA emission trading: A carbon credit trading platform for tenants in WHA's estates.
– Sustainable industrial solutions: Developing eco-friendly solutions to attract international investment and position Thailand as a premier green destination.
“We are committed to developing business and industrial solutions at our industrial estates, pushing Thailand to become a top global investment destination,” said Group CEO Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.
4. Siemens: Digital twins to accelerate sustainability innovations
Engineering giant Siemens declared that innovation in digital technology is the key factor in overcoming sustainability challenges.
Digital transformation helps businesses achieve their sustainability goals while increasing competitiveness, said Suwannee Singluedej, president and CEO. She highlighted Siemens’ commitment to:
– Digital transformation: Integrating digital solutions across their operations to enhance efficiency and sustainability.
– Product innovation: Ensuring over 90% of their products and services meet customer demands for sustainability.
– Digital twin technology: Utilising simulations for product development and optimising resource usage.
– Metaverse and GenAI: Partnering with Microsoft to explore cutting-edge sustainability solutions.
Suwannee emphasised the urgent demand for climate solutions.
“Our world needs innovation to help us overcome challenges posed by the impact of climate change,” she said. “Latest statistics show that global demand for resources is now 1.7 times higher than our current production capacity. Sustainability efforts can no longer be delayed.”
5. Sansiri: Building a Net Zero Future, One Brick at a Time
Leading property developer Sansiri said sustainability was now at the core of its business, both for residential and condominium projects. Uthai Uthaisangsuk, chief operating officer and executive director, outlined the company’s three-pronged strategy:
– Green procurement: Sourcing sustainable and eco-friendly materials for construction.
– Green architecture and design: Implementing innovative technologies like Cool Living and Zero Waste designs to reduce energy consumption and waste generation.
– Green construction: Optimising construction processes to minimise environmental impact, including carbon emissions, waste management, and resource usage.
Uthai added that Sansiri has partnered with ion Energy to install solar panels for over 1,800 units of its residential projects in 2023 – more than any other Thai developer has managed.
With plans to expand solar to 3,300 units in 2024, Sansiri is blazing the alternative-energy trail for the industry.