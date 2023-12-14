Top Thai firms unveil their climate-saving innovations at Sustainability Forum

The two-day forum is being hosted by Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij newspaper at BITEC Bangna.

Leading public and private organisations unveiled innovations designed to drive Thailand towards its sustainability goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.



1. PTT Global Chemical: Sustainability through partnership

Leading the charge was PTT Global Chemical Plc (GC), Southeast Asia’s largest petrochemical player.

Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO and managing director, emphasised GC's dedication to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles. Their roadmap includes:

– Clean energy transition: Developing products that facilitate the shift to renewable energy sources.

– Net zero by 2050: Implementing a two-pronged approach: reducing carbon emissions by 50% (20% from product portfolio, 80% from carbon capture storage) through a five-year and 10-year investment plan.

– Partnership power: Fostering strong partnerships with diverse stakeholders to amplify the impact across all aspects of their operations.

“The key to sustainability is building and strengthening partnerships with all parties, including business partners, community, society, educational institutions, and the government,” said Kongkrapan. “GC is a large organisation, and this must be reflected in our partnership network to ensure a positive impact across all aspects of our operations.”