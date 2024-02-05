CCMB Project Allies support Thailand in climate change, biodiversity, tourism
GIZ, in collaboration with DCCE and ONEP, supported by IKI, organized the Climate, Coastal, and Marine Biodiversity Project Event on Feb 5, 2024, at Pullman King Power Bangkok, with the backing of BMWK.
The purpose of the meeting was to present the project’s work plan and approaches and support collaborative partnerships among agencies and organisations to promote integrated and effective actions towards climate and biodiversity protection while conserving marine and coastal resources and promoting sustainable tourism.
In his opening remark, Khun Hans-Ulrich Südbeck, the Deputy Chief of Mission, German Embassy Bangkok emphasised: “Germany and Thailand have a long-standing partnership on sustainable development. Since its establishment 16 years ago, the International Climate Initiative (IKI) funded by the German government has considerably contributed to developing and advancing climate and environmental action in Thailand.
The IKI has been a crucial vehicle for the close Thai-German cooperation we have today with diverse political partners and in a wide range of projects.
The Climate, Coastal and Marine Biodiversity project, implemented by GIZ, is one of these projects. It supports its distinguished key political partners in advancing low-carbon, climate-resilient development as well as effectively safeguarding national marine and coastal biodiversity. CCMB supports both DCCE and ONEP to reach out to work with key partners in relevant sectors, notably the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), reported at the meeting" "The CCMB project focuses on policy development for climate change, climate finance, conservation of marine and coastal biodiversity, and sustainable tourism development. It supports the design of diverse (policy) instruments, including legal, economic, and spatial instruments, such as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).
The CCMB project also places importance on building a network of experts by providing grants to institutions such as Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Ramkhamhaeng University, and Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI). This opens opportunities for Thai experts from various disciplines to actively collaborate and contribute their technical expertise, collaborating with government agencies to drive forward efforts in addressing climate change and promoting biodiversity in Thailand.
Furthermore, the collaborative network participating in today's event is considered a significant alliance in jointly enhancing Thailand’s potential and readiness in various dimensions to combat climate change, promote adaptation and low-carbon society, and encourage positive impacts on nature and sustainable development. This requires coherent implementation, both at policy and practitioner level, integrating with technical knowledge development to support efficient implementation."
Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, delivered a special discourse on the Earth’s Planetary Boundaries. Currently, human activities have triggered transgression in at least 6 out of 9 boundaries that compromise the safety of the planet.
These boundaries include 1) Biodiversity loss, 2) Nitrogen-Phosphorus cycle, 3) Climate change, 4) Land system change, specifically deforestation, 5) Freshwater cycles’ alterations, and 6) Pollution from human-produced chemicals such as insecticides, industrial chemicals, and microplastics.
"The CCMB project addresses globally interconnected challenges, presenting us with a great opportunity to collectively enhance Thailand's future resilience and sustainable development. I am hopeful that collaboration in this project will lead to the development of policy and policy instruments to drive forward the transition to sustainable marine and coastal tourism. Simultaneously, it should positively lead to a better quality of life for communities at tourism destinations," he added.
Furthermore, the event featured key discussions. First on the topic: 'Aligning Global Agenda with National Policies: Perspectives on Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development.' The panel included the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, the Deputy Secretary-General, Acting Secretary-General of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and Director of the Division of Tourist Attraction Development, Department of Tourism".
The TED Talk session, titled 'Expert Perspectives on Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development,' featured Bundit Limmeechokchai, from Thammasat University, Supakorn Chinvanno from Chulalongkorn University, and Wichin Suebpala, from Ramkhamhaeng University.
The event concluded with a panel discussion on 'Journey towards Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development,' with Khun Suwit Nawakam, representative of PTT (PCL) Reforestation, Chutinan Mora, founder of Sea Slug Thailand, and Kittikun Saksung, from the Global Youth Biodiversity Network in Asia (GYBN Asia). The discussion was moderated by Petch Manopravitr, Chair of the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST).