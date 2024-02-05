CCMB Project Allies support Thailand in climate change, biodiversity, tourism

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), reported at the meeting" "The CCMB project focuses on policy development for climate change, climate finance, conservation of marine and coastal biodiversity, and sustainable tourism development. It supports the design of diverse (policy) instruments, including legal, economic, and spatial instruments, such as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs).

The CCMB project also places importance on building a network of experts by providing grants to institutions such as Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Ramkhamhaeng University, and Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI). This opens opportunities for Thai experts from various disciplines to actively collaborate and contribute their technical expertise, collaborating with government agencies to drive forward efforts in addressing climate change and promoting biodiversity in Thailand.

Furthermore, the collaborative network participating in today's event is considered a significant alliance in jointly enhancing Thailand’s potential and readiness in various dimensions to combat climate change, promote adaptation and low-carbon society, and encourage positive impacts on nature and sustainable development. This requires coherent implementation, both at policy and practitioner level, integrating with technical knowledge development to support efficient implementation."

Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, delivered a special discourse on the Earth’s Planetary Boundaries. Currently, human activities have triggered transgression in at least 6 out of 9 boundaries that compromise the safety of the planet.

These boundaries include 1) Biodiversity loss, 2) Nitrogen-Phosphorus cycle, 3) Climate change, 4) Land system change, specifically deforestation, 5) Freshwater cycles’ alterations, and 6) Pollution from human-produced chemicals such as insecticides, industrial chemicals, and microplastics.

"The CCMB project addresses globally interconnected challenges, presenting us with a great opportunity to collectively enhance Thailand's future resilience and sustainable development. I am hopeful that collaboration in this project will lead to the development of policy and policy instruments to drive forward the transition to sustainable marine and coastal tourism. Simultaneously, it should positively lead to a better quality of life for communities at tourism destinations," he added.

Furthermore, the event featured key discussions. First on the topic: 'Aligning Global Agenda with National Policies: Perspectives on Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development.' The panel included the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, the Deputy Secretary-General, Acting Secretary-General of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and Director of the Division of Tourist Attraction Development, Department of Tourism".

The TED Talk session, titled 'Expert Perspectives on Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development,' featured Bundit Limmeechokchai, from Thammasat University, Supakorn Chinvanno from Chulalongkorn University, and Wichin Suebpala, from Ramkhamhaeng University.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on 'Journey towards Decarbonisation, Climate Resilience, and Nature Positive Development,' with Khun Suwit Nawakam, representative of PTT (PCL) Reforestation, Chutinan Mora, founder of Sea Slug Thailand, and Kittikun Saksung, from the Global Youth Biodiversity Network in Asia (GYBN Asia). The discussion was moderated by Petch Manopravitr, Chair of the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST).