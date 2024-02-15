Mineré ‘Crush On You’ Phenomenon inspires Thais to adopt ‘Plastic Circularity’
Mineré, known for its natural mineral water, builds on last year's success with the Mineré Eco-Friendly rPET bottle. This year, they are launching the 'Crush On You' campaign, encouraging consumers to embrace plastic circularity and the concept of a "BOTTLE MADE FROM BOTTLES."
This sustainability initiative aims to change consumer behavior by promoting the crushing of PET bottles before disposal. This not only reduces bottle size but also increases bin capacity, enhancing the recycling loop. Aligned with Nestlé's global sustainability goals, the initiative supports a one-third reduction in virgin plastic use by 2025 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Victor Seah, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Indochina, expresses Nestlé's commitment to its purpose of enhancing the quality of life. In 2023, Mineré achieved a milestone with the 'rPET bottle,' aligning with Nestlé's global goals to reduce virgin plastic use by one-third by 2025 and reach net zero by 2050. Recognizing that sustainable packaging alone is insufficient, Mineré launches the 'Crush on You' campaign, urging consumers to embrace plastic circularity. Join Mineré in sending 'Crush on You' messages to loved ones and the world by adopting the simple gesture of crushing used bottles before recycling.
Naritta Vipulyasekha, Business Executive Officer - Water Business Unit, Nestlé (Thai) Co. Ltd., emphasized that Mineré stands as the sole brand in Thailand providing clean, safe natural mineral water in durable Eco-Friendly rPET bottles. Introduced less than a year ago, these bottles have garnered awareness and a positive reception, allowing consumers to actively contribute to a 50% reduction in virgin plastic usage when choosing Mineré.
Elevating Sustainability Campaigns: Introducing the 'Crush On You' Phenomenon During Love Fest
Despite a PET bottle recycling rate exceeding 80% in Thailand, improper disposal remains prevalent. Mineré seizes the opportunity to transform consumer behavior by advocating the crushing of PET bottles before recycling. The "Crush On You" campaign aims to boost bin capacity and increase recycled PET bottles in the loop.
"A simple act like crushing bottles has a significant impact. It enhances waste management efficiency, increasing bin capacity by five times. We aim to utilize over 6,000 tons of recycled plastic in 2024, equivalent to the mass of about 35,000 whales. This will reduce 4,800 tons of carbon emissions, akin to planting 800,000 trees. By promoting a circular economy, this initiative optimizes resource use, minimizes environmental impact, and contributes to cleaner air for all," emphasized Naritta.
As part of the campaign, Mineré is launching the First AR Filter activity, urging consumers to craft heartfelt messages by crushing PET bottles. These messages will be shared for the first time in Thailand through 230 billboard screens in Bangkok. Additionally, Special Limited-Edition Mineré PET bottles, adorned with loving quotes, will enable consumers to convey wishes to each other and to the planet.
Furthermore, in its second year, Mineré has strengthened its collaboration for the 'BOTTLE MADE FROM BOTTLES' initiative with 7-Eleven and GC YOUTURN, a leading plastic waste management platform. This initiative applies the Circular Economy principle and extends it to the societal sector. Plastic bottle collection bins have been strategically placed at 100 participating 7-Eleven stores across Bangkok until the end of 2024, making it convenient for consumers to contribute to the recycling of used PET bottles into rPET bottles. This effort not only promotes sustainability but also empowers consumers to play a role in repurposing plastic waste for a meaningful cause.