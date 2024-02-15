Mineré ‘Crush On You’ Phenomenon inspires Thais to adopt ‘Plastic Circularity’

Naritta Vipulyasekha, Business Executive Officer - Water Business Unit, Nestlé (Thai) Co. Ltd., emphasized that Mineré stands as the sole brand in Thailand providing clean, safe natural mineral water in durable Eco-Friendly rPET bottles. Introduced less than a year ago, these bottles have garnered awareness and a positive reception, allowing consumers to actively contribute to a 50% reduction in virgin plastic usage when choosing Mineré.

Elevating Sustainability Campaigns: Introducing the 'Crush On You' Phenomenon During Love Fest

Despite a PET bottle recycling rate exceeding 80% in Thailand, improper disposal remains prevalent. Mineré seizes the opportunity to transform consumer behavior by advocating the crushing of PET bottles before recycling. The "Crush On You" campaign aims to boost bin capacity and increase recycled PET bottles in the loop.

"A simple act like crushing bottles has a significant impact. It enhances waste management efficiency, increasing bin capacity by five times. We aim to utilize over 6,000 tons of recycled plastic in 2024, equivalent to the mass of about 35,000 whales. This will reduce 4,800 tons of carbon emissions, akin to planting 800,000 trees. By promoting a circular economy, this initiative optimizes resource use, minimizes environmental impact, and contributes to cleaner air for all," emphasized Naritta.