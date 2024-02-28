Circular polyethylene from plastic waste boosts Apac recycling collaborations

Dow, a global materials science company, has launched circular polyethene resins made from pyrolysis oil and hard-to-recycle plastic waste in Thailand.

Delivered by Dow Thailand, the development of this capability aims to drive the momentum for advanced recycling partnerships in Asia Pacific. The capability provides innovative solutions for value-chain partners and meeting their sustainability commitments in the region.

Dow’s Circular polyethene resins, produced through advanced recycling, demonstrate identical properties and performance to virgin plastics. They offer the flexibility to be used entirely or blended with virgin materials for a targeted amount of recycled content, especially in food-contact applications.

The recycled resin meets quality and consistency standards in regulated and sensitive applications like primary food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and medical products. The resins can be used in packaging such as refill bags, food and liquid pouches, rice sacks, and various other packaging applications.