First Thai commercial bank to launch “Sustainable Deposits” in Thailand

Being the first Thai commercial bank that initiates and introduce such products to the Thai financial market, the Bank is trusted by Toyota Leasing (Thailand), which is the first company in Thailand that supports such Sustainable Deposits.

This reflects the Bank’s aspiration to be a sustainable bank and meet the customers’ needs who commit to participating in propelling sustainable projects in Thailand.

Bunsei Okubo, Krungsri Head of JPC/MNC Banking, said “Krungsri has consistently initiated and launched several ESG-related products. Most recently, we have launched a “Sustainable Deposit” which is another proof of our commitment towards sustainable banking. We are so pleased that Toyota Leasing (Thailand) has become the first customer to support this deposit product, which is another mechanism to finance social and sustainable projects and reaffirm our commitment to growing our social and sustainable finance portfolio by 100 billion baht by the year 2030.”