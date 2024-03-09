First Thai commercial bank to launch “Sustainable Deposits” in Thailand
Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL) announced that it has launched Sustainable Deposit, a term deposit product for commercial and corporate clients to support social and sustainable projects.
Being the first Thai commercial bank that initiates and introduce such products to the Thai financial market, the Bank is trusted by Toyota Leasing (Thailand), which is the first company in Thailand that supports such Sustainable Deposits.
This reflects the Bank’s aspiration to be a sustainable bank and meet the customers’ needs who commit to participating in propelling sustainable projects in Thailand.
Bunsei Okubo, Krungsri Head of JPC/MNC Banking, said “Krungsri has consistently initiated and launched several ESG-related products. Most recently, we have launched a “Sustainable Deposit” which is another proof of our commitment towards sustainable banking. We are so pleased that Toyota Leasing (Thailand) has become the first customer to support this deposit product, which is another mechanism to finance social and sustainable projects and reaffirm our commitment to growing our social and sustainable finance portfolio by 100 billion baht by the year 2030.”
The Sustainable Deposit Program is a Baht deposit account for corporate customers with a minimum balance of 50 million baht. The Bank has an explicit objective to use the deposited funds to finance the social and sustainable projects of Krungsri such as social loans for the construction of school and hospital buildings or green loans for clean energy projects.
Chuenkamol Dapparungsi, President of Toyota Leasing (Thailand), stated, “We are not only determined to conduct our business for profitability but also conscientious about our stakeholders, society, and the world at large. We are committed to continually improving and aligning our operations with ESG principles: Environmental, Social, and Governance with Corporate Sustainable Development Goals to steer our business towards a sustainable future.”
On a path that is supported by all stakeholders, including Krungsri, we will stride forward with confidence, stability, and continuous improvement. Together, we will drive towards the future and achieve our sustainable goals. On behalf of Toyota Leasing (Thailand), we are so proud to be the First Sustainable Depositor with Krungsri on this Sustainable Deposit Program in 2024.
In addition to being the first Japanese company that support the sustainable deposit product in Thailand, Toyota Leasing (Thailand) was also the first Japanese corporate customer that join hands with Krungsri in the successful issuance of green loans and bonds in 2021.
Krungsri has earlier declared its Carbon Neutrality Vision which is in alignment with the MUFG Carbon Neutrality Declaration. Both organizations have joined forces to set concrete guidelines and goals for achieving carbon neutrality as well as providing ongoing knowledge, expertise and operational guidance under global standards. Previously, MUFG has launched green deposit products for many clients in the Asia-Oceania region which have been very well received.
Krungsri commercial and corporate clients who are interested in this product can contact their relationship managers.