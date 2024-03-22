Water Conservation with Tech Initiatives on World Water Day 2024

The company also shares expertise with local communities and farmers, enabling them to access sufficient quality water during droughts and maintain stable growth.

This initiative aligns with the celebration of World Water Day 2024's theme, "Leveraging Water for Peace."



Kobboon Srichai, Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations at CP Foods, emphasizes that as the integrated agro-industrial and food sectors CP Foods realizes water stewardship is a vital aspect of the company's sustainability commitment to secure quality water sources for the communities.

CP Foods focuses on optimizing water-use efficiency within the organization and reducing the amount of freshwater from external water sources through adopting innovation and technology solutions adhering to the 3Rs Principle (Reducing, Reusing, and Recycling): Reducing water consumption, Reusing water without treatment process, and Recycling treated water. This approach has led to a significant reduction in water withdrawal per production unit by over 50% when compared to 2015 across its operations in eight countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, India, the Philippines and Turkey.