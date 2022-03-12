Price of MG’s latest EV still a secret, but can be booked for THB10,000

MG Sales (Thailand) said on Friday the price for MG ZS EV 2022 has not been set because Thailand’s measures for electric vehicles has not yet been finalised.
However, the company said it has decided to put the electric cars up for pre-booking until March 21 and will receive the shipment from China by June 30.
The 10,000 baht booking fee will translate into a 20,000 baht discount once the car is ready to be transferred to the buyer.
The discounts include an eight-year or 160,000km battery warranty and four years or 120,000km car warranty.
Freebies also include a home charger with free installation, one year of first-class insurance and a V2L charger.
The MG ZS EV 2022 is attractive because several changes have been made, such as:
The MG ZS EV 2022 also includes:
Published : March 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
