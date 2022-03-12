Mon, April 04, 2022

Price of MG’s latest EV still a secret, but can be booked for THB10,000

Electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts can now pre-book the latest MG ZS EV 2022 for a mere 10,000 baht though the actual price of the car will only be revealed on March 22.

MG Sales (Thailand) said on Friday the price for MG ZS EV 2022 has not been set because Thailand’s measures for electric vehicles has not yet been finalised.

However, the company said it has decided to put the electric cars up for pre-booking until March 21 and will receive the shipment from China by June 30.

The 10,000 baht booking fee will translate into a 20,000 baht discount once the car is ready to be transferred to the buyer.

The discounts include an eight-year or 160,000km battery warranty and four years or 120,000km car warranty.

Freebies also include a home charger with free installation, one year of first-class insurance and a V2L charger.

The MG ZS EV 2022 is attractive because several changes have been made, such as:

  • Battery capacity has increased to 50.3kWh from 44.5kWh
  • One full charge can last for 403km from 337km
  • Though the car’s horsepower has risen to 175 from 150, its torque has dropped from 350Nm to 280Nm
  • The 0-100kph acceleration has been increased from 8.2 seconds to 8.6 seconds
  • The car’s top speed has risen to 175kph from 140kph

The MG ZS EV 2022 also includes:

  • Wireless mobile phone charger
  • 7-inch digital dash screen
  • 10-inch touch screen
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Car seats that can be adjusted in six directions
  • Auto air-conditioning system and vent for passengers in the back
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • PM2.5 air-filter system
  • Speakers in six spots
  • Connecting with Apple CarPlay or Android smartphones
  • V2L function

Published : March 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

