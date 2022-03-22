Mon, April 04, 2022

Bangkokians can now charge their cars for free in Benjakitti Park

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in cooperation with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), has set up two EV charging units inside Benjakitti park in central Bangkok.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and MEA deputy governor Jaturong Suriyasasin jointly presided over the opening of the Benjakitti charging station.

The station has two AC Type 2 charging units with 22kW capacity each and can be used for free until further notice.

Aswin said the BMA supports the use of clean energy and wants to encourage Bangkokians to opt for electric vehicles (EVs) so the capital can become a low-carbon city.

He said the Traffic and Transportation Department has been assigned to coordinate with the MEA to install EV chargers in Bangkok public parks, public carparks and BMA offices in line with the pilot project launched in Benjakitti Park.

Some 4,000 Bangkokians visit the park on weekdays and the number rises to 10,000 per day on weekends. The park is open from 5am to 10pm. Bangkokians can now charge their cars for free in Benjakitti Park

Jaturong said MEA too wants to promote the use of EVs and is glad to join BMA’s “Charging EVs with MEA for Clean Bangkok” campaign.

He said MEA plans to install 100 EV charging units in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan by December this year.

Bangkokians can now charge their cars for free in Benjakitti Park So far, it has installed 22 charging slots in Bangkok, including units in the MEA offices, at the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex, alongside a 7-Eleven in Ban Suan La Salle and at the Bang Khunnon Police Station.

He said motorists can use the MEA EV smartphone application to book their turn at a charging unit and locate those closest to them.

 

Published : March 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

