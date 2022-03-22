Bangkokians can now charge their cars for free in Benjakitti Park

The station has two AC Type 2 charging units with 22kW capacity each and can be used for free until further notice.

Aswin said the BMA supports the use of clean energy and wants to encourage Bangkokians to opt for electric vehicles (EVs) so the capital can become a low-carbon city.

He said the Traffic and Transportation Department has been assigned to coordinate with the MEA to install EV chargers in Bangkok public parks, public carparks and BMA offices in line with the pilot project launched in Benjakitti Park.

Some 4,000 Bangkokians visit the park on weekdays and the number rises to 10,000 per day on weekends. The park is open from 5am to 10pm.