Prayut seeks update from motor show on response to EV campaign

Thanakorn said his team found that a lot of motorists showed interest in buying EVs after the government announced the package.

He said booths that displayed and sold EVs in the show drew a lot of public interest.

As part of the package, the government would subsidise the prices of EVs from THB70,000 to THB150,000 apart from reducing import tariff on EVs that would result in a further discount.

Thanakorn said the Excise Department has budgeted THB3 billion for implementing the package. If necessary, the budget can be increased, the spokesman said.