New MEA app offers free charging of electric vehicles until June

The new version of the MEA EV Application is available for free download on both Android and iOS mobile devices, the electricity authority said.
The new app helps EV motorists to quickly locate 22 charging stations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.
The charging stations are located at MEA branches, 7-Eleven outlets in Bangkok’s Ban Suan La Salle and near the Bang Khunnon police station, and at Benchakitti Park.
The app, which allows users to book EV charging, comes equipped with a navigation function to guide motorists to the charging station.
It also features the MEA Wallet to allow electronic payment when the MEA starts collecting fees after June 30.
The app records the charging history of each user to check how much they have paid.
The MEA plans to install 100 charging points across Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan by December to mark 10 years since it launched charging services. The new stations will be launched under a project sanctioned by the Interior Ministry and dubbed “Clean Bangkok Metropolis by Charging EVs with MEA”.
Published : April 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 01, 2022
Published : Mar 29, 2022
Published : Mar 25, 2022
Published : Apr 15, 2022
Published : Apr 15, 2022
Published : Apr 15, 2022
Published : Apr 15, 2022