Space debris passes 1.1m pieces, raising risks on Earth

Another major consequence is the cost and disruption of closing airspace for safety. In 2022, when a 20-tonne Chinese Long March rocket body re-entered Earth uncontrollably, parts of southern Europe had to close airspace for 30 minutes, forcing more than 300 flights to be delayed or rerouted.

In heavily trafficked air regions—such as northern Europe or the north-eastern United States—there can be up to a 26% annual chance of disruption from the re-entry of large debris.

Predicting debris trajectories remains extremely challenging. Even with AI support, fluctuations in the upper atmosphere make it very difficult to pinpoint an exact impact location. Data analyst Njord Eggen said that an error of just 10 minutes in calculations can translate into a deviation of thousands of miles due to the object’s immense orbital speed. This forces air traffic controllers into difficult decisions: accept a small risk to passenger safety, or impose massive airspace closures with huge economic consequences.

There is also a misconception that modern satellites are always “designed for demise” (built to burn up completely during re-entry). However, James Beck, director of a space engineering research company, tested this and found that highly durable materials—such as titanium and certain alloys—do not fully melt away even under extreme heat during re-entry.

“For a large satellite weighing about 800kg, we can expect at least two to three pieces to reach the ground,” Beck said.

International solutions are still stalled by legal and policy constraints—especially the Outer Space Treaty (1967), which states that any object launched into space remains the property of the launching state indefinitely. This means one country cannot retrieve debris created by another without permission. Complicating matters further, debris-removal technology could be viewed as a weapon, because it could also be used to disable functioning satellites.

Because of this, “space recycling” remains difficult in practice unless there is stronger cooperation and clearer agreements on ownership and removal rights between countries.

To respond to the crisis, the ESA has developed a Space Environment Health Index to measure the sustainability of space missions—similar to energy-efficiency labels on appliances. ESA has also set a goal of “Zero Debris” by 2030, aiming to stop creating new debris from its own missions.

A future project, the DRACO mission, planned for launch in 2027, will use more than 200 sensors to collect detailed data on how satellites break up during re-entry. This information is expected to help engineers design safer satellites and rockets in the future.

Experts say tackling space debris requires a systemic change in mindset—not technology alone. Jin Xuan of the University of Surrey has stressed that satellites should be designed from the start to be repairable or refuellable, alongside stronger international laws that enable debris removal and space recycling. The aim is to protect both people on the ground and the safety of the skies above.

