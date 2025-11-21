Researchers find moss spores can survive in space

Mosses were among the first plants to colonise land, about 500 million years ago. They are highly adaptable to the environment and do not require a lot of water and nutrients.

The researchers' team said that the findings will be useful for building infrastructure to supply food and oxygen on the moon and Mars in the future.

"Mosses build the first step toward an ecosystem," said Tomomichi Fujita, a professor at Hokkaido University and a member of the team.

He said: "Mosses are the pioneers of plants. They will produce the first organic components even on the soil of Mars, which has no organic matter."

