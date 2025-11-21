Researchers find moss spores can survive in space

The team's findings were published in the US journal iScience.
In the study, sporophytes filled with spores of Physcomitrium patens were placed inside a device located outside Japan's Kibo experimental module on the International Space Station. After the spores were exposed to the space environment between March and December 2022, they were brought back to Earth.
The germination rates of a group of spores shielded from visible light and ultraviolet rays in space, a group shielded from ultraviolet rays in space, and a group shielded from both visible light and ultraviolet rays on Earth were over 95-97 %..
Even a group exposed to ultraviolet rays in space had a high survival rate, with the germination rate standing at 86 %.
Mosses were among the first plants to colonise land, about 500 million years ago. They are highly adaptable to the environment and do not require a lot of water and nutrients.
The researchers' team said that the findings will be useful for building infrastructure to supply food and oxygen on the moon and Mars in the future.
"Mosses build the first step toward an ecosystem," said Tomomichi Fujita, a professor at Hokkaido University and a member of the team.
He said: "Mosses are the pioneers of plants. They will produce the first organic components even on the soil of Mars, which has no organic matter."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]