New Earth Day poster celebrates renewable energy and nature’s beauty

“Humans are an almost entirely visual species and art can and should convey complex and highly emotional images that go directly to our hearts,” he said.

“After listening carefully to the Earth Day team, I felt this image of a forest and a diverse crowd of people reflected in a solar panel, conveyed the idea of solar power being the best direction collectively for our needs with the least impact on the rest of the planet. There is still time to make a difference.”

Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG, said that Rockman has created a truly exceptional poster, which she hopes will be displayed in every school, library and business to inspire people to support Earth Day 2025 and the organisation’s theme of championing renewable energy.

“This poster serves as a powerful reminder that we have energy options, and renewable energy can fuel our future without harming the planet. We invite everyone to join this movement and take action on Earth Action Day, she said.

Earth Day is an annual event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First observed on April 22, 1970, it now encompasses a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, involving one billion people in over 193 countries.

The theme for 2025 is “Our Power, Our Planet”, which calls on everyone to unite in support of renewable energy, with the goal of tripling clean electricity by 2030. This year also marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day’s ongoing efforts towards a better environment.