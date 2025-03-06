Bangkok Goes Dark for the Planet: A One-Hour Stand Against Climate Change on March 22, 2025

Since 2008, Bangkok has been a committed participant in the Earth Hour initiative, a collaboration with WWF Thailand and various environmental partners. Over the past 17 years, this simple act of flipping the switch collectively saved 22,537 megawatts of electricity and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 12,272 tons.

Last year alone, Bangkok’s participation slashed energy consumption by 24.65 megawatts, equivalent to grounding 92 flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai or taking diesel cars off the road for 66,000 kilometers.

Once again, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is rallying businesses, government agencies, and households to dim the city’s glow by shutting down decorative lights, skyscraper signage, commercial billboards, and household illumination.

Even the air conditioning gets a one-hour reprieve. Social media users are encouraged to amplify the movement with hashtags like #EarthHour2025, #BiggestHourForEarth, and #MyHourForEarth.

