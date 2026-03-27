Green finance no longer optional in climate transition, speakers warn

Green finance is emerging as one of the most important tools for building a sustainable future, as climate risks increasingly shape economic decisions, business strategy and capital flows, speakers at the seminar “Green Finance Pathway: Switzerland and Liechtenstein’s expertise for Thailand’s Sustainable Future” said on Thursday.

The seminar, held at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai in Bangkok, was co-hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Bern and Chulalongkorn Business School.

Chulamanee Chartsuwan, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy will require far more capital than governments can provide alone. “Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue; it is also a financial one,” she said.

Chulamanee said green finance should be regarded as “an integral component of sound financial management” because it improves risk management, channels capital into sustainable investment and helps strengthen the long-term stability of economies and financial markets.

She said Thailand had already made progress through the Thailand Taxonomy and the growing issuance of green bonds and sustainability-linked bonds, reflecting the country’s effort to align financial flows with environmental and climate goals while pursuing economic growth alongside ESG principles.