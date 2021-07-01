Throwable military robots sent to assist with Florida condo collapse

Rescuers deployed sonar and camera equipment early on as officials scoured the rubble for survivors. Heavy machinery was brought in to remove some bits of the pancaked building materials. Yet, nearly 150 people remain unaccounted for. And officials still have a tedious mission ahead as teams try to avoid falling debris and other unforeseen obstacles.

Does that mean it is time to send in the robots? It depends. Scouting robots might not be as susceptible to smoke inhalation and can snake through tight corridors in deadly conditions. But they also pose technical challenges, and are not always as helpful as they are designed to be when navigating complex environments at a moment's notice, experts say.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department has at least two robots in its arsenal that the Massachusetts-based robotics company Teledyne Flir overnighted to assist with the Surfside, Fla., rescue effort. The gadgets are designed to operate where it is nearly impossible for humans to go.

"They can also go where humans shouldn't go," said Tom Frost, Teledyne Flir's vice president of unmanned ground systems. "In a collapse situation like this, the pile is structurally unsound and constantly vulnerable to shifting. It's much safer to have a robot crawl deeper into a void than to have a person crawling into that void."

It is unclear if first responders have used the devices, however.

Teledyne Flir's machines have some features that could come in handy as rescuers search through a mound of collapsed concrete. One of its microrobots can be tossed onto unstable rubble and will then roll into crevices humans cannot see or fit into. The company also sent a 50-pound automated machine with an arm to pick up and move around objects.

Teledyne Flir was formed last month after Teledyne Technologies, a $15 billion aerospace electronics firm, bought out Flir, a 42-year-old software company, in an $8 billion deal. The combined companies develop tech meant for deep sea, space and military missions.

The firm's devices sent for use in the condo incident are equipped with thermal sensors, cameras and two-way radios built to aid during high-stakes missions. The tech was deployed at the World Trade Center collapse in 2001 and has since been used by law enforcement agencies during barricade situations.