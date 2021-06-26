Rescue crews scour unstable rubble in search of survivors

"We're dealing not only with the exposed elements of the structure itself, but voids and the continuous threats of collapse," said Obed Frometa, a lieutenant on the Miami-Dade search and rescue team who helped plan the effort.

Pictured on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., specialists are working with dogs trained to detect live human scent from floors away.

Photo by Zack Wittman for The Washington Post

Piece by piece, layer by layer, that effort continued Friday, with hundreds of emergency workers scouring the debris for any signs of life. At least 35 of the most accessible victims have already been rescued and sent to the hospital. Four have been confirmed dead and 159 people remained unaccounted for. Now crews are focused on probing deeper into the heaps of concrete and metal in hopes of finding anyone trapped further down.

Outside the wreckage, family and friends of the missing clung to hope as the chances of survival dimmed. The wait has been agonizing. But proceeding with extreme caution is the only option at this point.

"There's still an anticipation of live victims," said Dave Downey, former fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "They're doing everything necessary to locate and extract them." Downey said crews were "surgically" removing large blocks of concrete in search of "void spaces" where victims may be boxed in. Large objects such as refrigerators, air conditioning units, sofas or hunks of concrete may be propping up parts of the collapsed material enough to create pockets that prevent survivors from being crushed.

"They have to be cautious of everything in the surrounding area and the likelihood of a secondary collapse," Downey said.