Opt for an EV if you want to avoid pain at the pump

Conclusion:

- An EV allows a motorist to save Bt3,787 per month, Bt46,540 a year or Bt465,408 in ten years.

- If petrol prices double, the electricity cost will also rise but not by much. EV motorists can save a good deal of money compared to conventional vehicle owners.

- An EV priced about Bt1 million is a much better choice than a conventional car.

- When the government’s EV promotion package is fully enforced, there will be several EV models to choose from.