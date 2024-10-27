PCB industry playing crucial role in national development, BOI says

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the Board of Investment (BOI), says the PCB (printed circuit board) industry plays a crucial role in national development, as these are essential for manufacturing electronic devices used across various industries.
The global trend of relocating production bases and restructuring supply chains has led major PCB manufacturers to invest in Thailand, establishing the country as ASEAN's leading PCB production hub and placing it among the top five globally.
In the first nine months of this year alone, requests for investment support have reached 720 billion baht, and it is projected that total investments will exceed 900 billion baht by year-end, contributing toward the five-year strategic target (2023-2027) of 3 trillion baht.
Since 2023, investment in Thailand’s PCB industry has surged significantly. From January 2023 to September 2024, there have been 95 requests for investment support for the industry, with a total value of 162 billion baht – remarkably higher than the average annual investment requests of 15 billion baht during 2021-22.
Most of this investment is from China, Taiwan and Japan, which is expected to create more than 20,000 initial job opportunities. Domestic materials valued at more than 100 billion baht per year will be utilised, with exports in this sector anticipated to grow by 700 billion baht annually.
Thailand has gained recognition as Asia's new investment hub for PCB production. Over the past year, existing manufacturers Mektec and KCE have expanded their investments, and numerous global PCB giants, such as Unimicron, Compeq, WUS, Gold Circuit, Chin Poon, Dynamic Electronics, Apex Circuit, Unitech, and Well Tek, have established new factories in the country.
In the next couple of years, additional PCB manufacturers and related industries, especially key foreign suppliers of raw materials and components such as Prepreg and Copper Clad Laminate, are expected to invest further in Thailand.
This influx of investment will strengthen the supply chain, and having a PCB manufacturing base in Thailand should increase opportunities to develop a wide range of electronic products and expand into other industries.
Somchai Asawarungsaengkul, managing director of Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Thailand) Co Ltd, subsidiary of a global leader in FPCB (flexible printed circuit board) production based in Japan, said Thailand's PCB sector will continue to expand.
This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of 5G (fifth-generation telecom) technology, the increasing demand for Internet of Things-connected electronic devices, the growth of the electric-vehicle industry, advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), and progress in medical-device development.
Additionally, the BOI's comprehensive support measures for the PCB industry play a significant role in fostering future growth opportunities for PCB manufacturing in Thailand.
Mektec has been investing in Thailand since 1995. The company plans to expand its investments over the next three years, averaging 300 million baht per year, along with an additional 200 million baht annually to enhance production efficiency and strengthen the factory's competitiveness.
This investment aims to transform Mektec’s facility into a smart factory, aligning with the company’s vision to position itself as a key supporter of the global electronics industry.