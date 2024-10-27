PCB industry playing crucial role in national development, BOI says

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the Board of Investment (BOI), says the PCB (printed circuit board) industry plays a crucial role in national development, as these are essential for manufacturing electronic devices used across various industries.

The global trend of relocating production bases and restructuring supply chains has led major PCB manufacturers to invest in Thailand, establishing the country as ASEAN's leading PCB production hub and placing it among the top five globally.

In the first nine months of this year alone, requests for investment support have reached 720 billion baht, and it is projected that total investments will exceed 900 billion baht by year-end, contributing toward the five-year strategic target (2023-2027) of 3 trillion baht.

Since 2023, investment in Thailand’s PCB industry has surged significantly. From January 2023 to September 2024, there have been 95 requests for investment support for the industry, with a total value of 162 billion baht – remarkably higher than the average annual investment requests of 15 billion baht during 2021-22.