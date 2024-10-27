Nong Khai border trade one-stop service centre formally inaugurated

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat on Friday presided over the opening ceremony of the Nong Khai Border Trade One Stop Service Centre.

The Nong Khai facility became the first one-stop service (OSS) centre in Thailand, and it was formally inaugurated under the so-called Thailand National Single Window (Thai NSW) that has been on a test run since September 1.

In his opening speech, Julapun said the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra continued the policy of the previous Srettha Thavisin government to set up OSS centres to facilitate imports and exports.