Most Thais want end in Tak Bai crisis but want victims to be remedied

An opinion survey found that most Thais want to see an end to the crisis involving the Tak Bai massacre 20 years ago but want relatives of victims of surviving victims to receive continued remedies from the state.

The survey was carried out by The Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,089 respondents from October 24 to 26.

Asked whether they think the crisis should be ended and people should cooperate to seek a peaceful solution related to the Tak Bai case, 80.1% of the respondents agreed while 11.4% disagreed and 8.5% had no comment.