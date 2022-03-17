EV makers warned not to take advantage of tax reductions, support funds

“Therefore, manufacturers must first declare the exact price structure, import cost, management fee and discount for buyers to the department for approval,” he said.

The department also ordered carmakers not to release “minor changes” involving equipment and function systems for car models for two years so there won’t be any increase in EV prices.

The automakers must also not use government discounts as standard discounts for buyers because car dealers or brands usually provide discounts and bonuses to buyers, Nattakorn made clear.