Searches surge for Phuket as Airbnb launches #RediscoverThailand campaign to drive tourism

Working with content creators around the globe to shine a light on the country's magical destinations, culture, communities and cuisine, Airbnb's #RediscoverThailand campaign will include a dedicated #RediscoverThailand travel microsite on Airbnb.com that will highlight SHA Plus certified listings, and thrilling one-of-a-kind consumer activities. The campaign kickstarts with a focus on driving travel inspiration and trips to Phuket ahead of the Phuket Sandbox initiative, and will expand to highlight more cities as Thailand safely reopens key destinations to international travellers.

From spotlighting local neighbourhoods to off-the-beaten-path destinations, lesser known beaches to mountainous getaways and local farms, Airbnb's #RediscoverThailand campaign will encourage more travellers to rediscover the country in a new light. Rural getaways are already trending domestically, and Airbnb Hosts in rural areas earned over THB 270 million welcoming local guests during the past year**.

International travellers look to Phuket ahead of Phuket Sandbox

While Thai beach destinations remain popular among domestic travellers this year, Airbnb data for the past 30 days*** shows a recent spike in travel interest to Phuket:

The top five international countries where Airbnb guests are booking from are in respective order, the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany and Russia.

Notably, there was an increase in travel searches from specific corridors. Searches for Airbnb Stays in Phuket spiked approximately 3.8x in the United Arab Emirates, over 2x in the Netherlands and over 1.5x in Japan.

Since the pandemic, Airbnb has seen a blurring of lines between work and travel and a significant shift towards long-term Stays as people choose to Live Anywhere. In fact, long-term stays of 28 days and longer in Phuket comprised over a third of all Airbnb searches in the past 30 days - unsurprising as Phuket was recently named #1 in the world for digital nomads.

Domestically, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Hua Hin and Pattaya rank as some of the most-booked destinations by domestic travellers so far this year.