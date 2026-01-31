6 Sustainability Trends for 2026: The Structural Shift in Business Toward Sustainability

2026 is being seen as a "structural turning point" in business, as the combined pressures from the climate crisis, technological advancements, and demographic changes make the concept of "sustainability" no longer just a policy for improving image. It has become the new foundation for growth, competitiveness, and long-term survival for businesses.

Amid this context, EGCO Group has identified 6 important sustainability trends that businesses should watch in 2026, to serve as a compass for strengthening organizations and preparing for the global economic transition in a systematic manner.

1. Decarbonization: A Serious Focus on Reducing Carbon

The increasing global carbon dioxide emissions have become a major pressure that pushes both governments and businesses to accelerate their move toward the Net Zero goal. This goal is being driven through clear and increasingly stringent international policies, laws, and economic mechanisms.

In business, many organizations are adjusting their investment portfolios to seriously embrace clean energy. A clear example is Google, which has invested heavily in renewable energy and aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 gigaton per year by 2030. This highlights that "carbon reduction" is becoming the main direction for modern businesses.