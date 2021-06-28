‘Vaccinated, Safe Travel!’ with Thai Vietjet from just THB99

In addition, as part of Thailand’s domestic travel recovery stimulation and to encourage Thai people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Thai Vietjet announced the special benefit to passengers by offering free seat selection option to fully vaccinated passengers. From July 1 – September 30, 2021, Passengers who present a document (paper or Mor Prom mobile application) proving their completed vaccination status (two doses) at the check-in counter will be able to select their preferred standard seat without fee (terms and conditions applied).

The promotional fares are available on www.vietjetair.com, applied to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai , Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app

“Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.