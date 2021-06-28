Sunday, July 18, 2021

‘Vaccinated, Safe Travel!’ with Thai Vietjet from just THB99

The promotional fares are available on www.vietjetair.com, applied to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand

Thai Vietjet today launched its exclusive promotion “Vaccinated, Safe Travel!”, offering special fares starting from THB99 (not inclusive of taxes, fees, and add-on services) for travel on the airline's entire domestic flight network. The special fares are available for booking from June 28 – July 2, 2021 with travel period from July 5 – October 31, 2021 (exclusive of public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

In addition, as part of Thailand’s domestic travel recovery stimulation and to encourage Thai people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Thai Vietjet announced the special benefit to passengers by offering free seat selection option to fully vaccinated passengers. From July 1 – September 30, 2021, Passengers who present a document (paper or Mor Prom mobile application) proving their completed vaccination status (two doses) at the check-in counter will be able to select their preferred standard seat without fee (terms and conditions applied).

 

The promotional fares are available on www.vietjetair.com, applied to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai , Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app

“Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.

In response to the new wave of COVID-19, Thai Vietjet determinedly continues flight services for passengers to travel on all its network as air travel is one of the safest travel alternatives during COVID-19. Named as the fastest growing low-cost airline in Thailand 2020 by The Global Business Outlook Award, the carrier has been strictly performing aircraft disinfection daily throughout its fleet in compliance with Thai Ministry of Public Health.

Published : June 28, 2021

